These Two Lifestyle Brands Are Teaming Up for a Men’s Shoe Collection

Sperry x Jack Spade Cloud Nautical Color Block cavas sneaker. Courtesy of brand.

Iconic Americana brand Sperry is sharing the fashion spotlight with men’s lifestyle brand Jack Spade for a footwear collaboration launching today.

The two brands have pooled their design expertise, updating Sperry’s signature looks with novelty materials and patterns that include color blocking and camouflage as well as more traditional nautical stripes.

The Sperry x Jack Spade men’s collection features a series of styles based on the shoe brand’s signature looks, including its Cloud slip-on canvas sneaker, Authentic Original 2-eye boat shoe and Cloud CVO canvas sneaker. The collection retails from $74.95 to 99.95 and is available at Sperry retail stores and online at jackspade.com and sperry.com.

The collection works with the wave of classic sportswear on the market, adding a fun footnote to a traditional polo or button-down shirt and khaki shorts. They’re best worn sockless, offering a sandal alternative for guys who are shy about baring their toes.

For those heading off on a summer retreat, the collection is ideal for resort wear, making the transition from land to sea. And because they’re done in canvas, they keep feet cool.

