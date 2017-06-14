M.I.A. Worked a ’90s Style Tracksuit at the Hugo Men’s Show in Florence

M.I.A. Hugo

With campaign faces like Luka Sabbat the Anwar Hadid (model bro of …) installed front-row, Hugo Boss’ Hugo label is successfully campaigning the millennials market.

The vibe for spring 2018 was totally ‘90s, with designer Bart De Backer taking inspiration from the very first Hugo collection in 1993. Also sitting front-row Tuesday night at Florence’s Pitti Uomo was M.I.A., flying the flag for the decade in a suitably shiny blue tracksuit.

Everything was given the supersize treatment starting from the ground up. Skater dude sneakers came with exaggerated crenellated soles, while double-breasted jackets and striped sweaters in the manner of L.A. grunge were all made in outsize proportions — all very now and totally wearable.

Hip Londoner Charles Jeffrey created some of the prints, and the arty theme was continued via paint splatter motifs on the sneakers.

That was the men’s, and there was some great unisex too, but just like ’90s model Linda Evangelista, if she wasn’t paid enough, the womenswear wasn’t worth getting out of bed for.

