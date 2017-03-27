14 Classic Men’s Dress Shoes That Are Anything But Traditional

By / 2 hours ago
Gucci mens shoe View Slideshow
Gucci embroidered brogue.
Felix Wong.

It’s time to get to work. The latest crop of fall ’17 men’s dress shoes are less drab and more daring. High-end labels including Dior Homme, Gucci and Bally have taken enduring styles and updated them with details such as chunky lug soles, metal hardware and colored leathers.

Of course, these snazzy looks are all about the subtle accents. Jimmy Choo’s leather lace-up oxford has slight studding around the midsole. Bally’s lace-up shoe forgoes a classic wooden bottom for a modern, chunky lug sole.

Related
Migos Wears Gucci Web Sneakers and Fur Coat for the Ultimate Après Ski Look on 'The Tonight Show'

bally mens dress shoeBally lug-sole lace-up (left), Berluti patina lace-up. Felix Wong.

Other labels have gone even bolder with their finishings. Gucci’s embroidered brogue, for instance, captures the Italian brand’s sprightly new look. Both Salvatore Ferragamo and Saint Laurent channel a punk spirit with white colorways.

Dior Homme has pumped up the dress boot with a bevy of buckles, while Pierre Hardy has opted for a two-tone color story.

Alexander McQueen plays with crystal embellishments in its latest collection, giving the classic oxford a new high-shine spin.

dior homme mens bootDior Homme buckled boot (back), Pierre Hardy two-tone boot. Felix Wong.

For more dress shoes, click through the gallery.

View Slideshow

Want more men’s coverage?

18 Men’s Boots to Transition Into Spring

I Tried the Fur-Lined Men’s Shoe Trend for a Week and Here’s What Happened

Spring 2017 Trend: Sock-Fit Men’s Sneakers

The New Saks Downtown Men’s Store Has 40 Exclusive Sneaker Styles

Street Style at New York Fashion Week: Men’s

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s