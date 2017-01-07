Harrys of London’s Futuristic Sneakers Use Hi-Tech Fabrics and 3D Innersoles

Athleticism, observed through a futuristic lens, was the focus for the fall 2017 Harrys of London collection, presented during London Fashion Week Men’s, which kicked off Friday.

The footwear range was heavy on sneakers, scattered around a gigantic illuminated table during the presentation. They came in a variety of shades and fabrics, from metallic-paneled high-tops to mesh lace-up sneakers and color block slip-ons made use a specially designed tech carbon fiber fabric.

In an effort to attract younger, more fashion-savvy consumers, the range also included playful printed leather versions with pop art-inspired slogans that read “Slow Down.”

The British accessories label also specially designed a new 3D innersole for its fall 2017 footwear, which is flexible, provides cushioning and can adjust depending on the wearer’s foot to provide a customized fit.

“This season we have really challenged ourselves to bring in new styles and colors to attract a wider audience. Taking a truly 360 degree view of our product ranges, from fall 2017, all Harrys of London footwear will feature innovative Technogel 3D innersoles providing our customers with the ultimate footwear experience,” said the brand’s chief executive officer, Steven Newey.

As the brand aims to cater to every need of the modern gentleman, the range also offered a number of more formal options, including shiny black leather brogues, military-inspired lace-up boots and classic tasseled loafers in a muted palette of anthracite, midnight blue and khaki.

