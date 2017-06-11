Harrys of London Goes Globetrotting

Harrys of London spring '18 Courtesy Photo

Harrys of London staged its spring ’18 presentation in London Friday afternoon as a globetrotting “journey,” showcasing its lineup across three immersive rooms. The first was London-themed, displaying the brand’s formal shoes on a model of the Millennium Wheel; the second replicated a private jet’s interior, to highlight the brand’s travel pieces; and the third was designed like a Japanese garden, a backdrop to the brand’s pastel-colored sneakers.

The global-themed presentation comes ahead of a new Harrys of London store in New York, which Steven Newey, CEO of Harrys of London, said is planned to open in October. Last month, it was announced that entrepreneur Charles Cohen had acquired the brand.

Newey said that this season the brand had wanted to “play with the colors a bit more and have a bit more fun.” For its formal shoes, that playful spirit comes through in the soles – the Richard Derby shoe, with uppers in tones of browns and blues, has EVA rubber soles in standout shades of blue and red.

There’s an even more exuberant palette for casual shoes: the brand’s Basel loafer comes in Kudu suede in a rainbow of colors, from turquoise and pink to ice blue. Its sneakers include the Galaxy, adorned with a cherry blossom print, while the Tom is in pastel shades of pink, mint green and primrose yellow.

Added to this is the brand’s Made to Fly capsule collection, which spotlights lightweight loafers and lace-up shoes created without any metal, so the wearer won’t set off a detector at airport security.

All the shoes are crafted with Harrys’ signature technogel insoles, which keep the feet at the same temperature for up to eight hours. Newey noted that since he’d been named CEO of Harrys in 2015, he’d wanted the brand to be “known more for technology and innovation.” And that’s attracting a broad customer base, he said. “We’re capturing everybody – it’s not just one man,” said Newey. “It doesn’t matter the age – if you like the style, you want the craftsmanship and the technology. There’s a little bit for everybody.”