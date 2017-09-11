These Shoe Styles Are Necessary In Every Man’s Closet

(L-R): Vans, Paul Smith, Lanvin. Net-a-porter.com

With an influx of new trends every season, it’s hard to keep up with which shoes are essential to own. There are some footwear styles that stay strong season to season — staple items with an appeal that lasts. These shoes are key items that lend themselves perfectly to many outfits and essential to any man’s closet.

Chelsea Boot

A year-round option, the Chelsea boot is a timeless look with a smooth, laceless upper and an elastic strip down the ankle. This boot’s minimal aesthetic offers a versatile charm that can be shown off the with cuffed trousers and looks just as polished when tucked in.

A.P.C. Simeon leather Chelsea boots, $510; Net-a-porter.com

Oxford

A timeless classic, the oxford effortlessly enhances any look. This style originated in the United Kingdom over 300 years ago and is just as sleek today. Whether with a traditional finish or brogues, the oxford can be worn with both casual and professional wear.

Church’s Dubai Polished-Leather Oxford Shoes, $650; Net-a-porter.com

Church’s Toronto Cap-Toe Leather Oxford Brogues, $650; Net-a-porter.com

Canvas Sneaker

Though simple, a canvas sneaker is an essential shoe. This style can come as a slip-on or with laces and adds an easy finish to any outfit, and its subtle appeal will never go out of style.

Vans OG Classic LX canvas slip-on sneakers, $60; Net-a-porter.com

Want more?

The 6 Best Shoes You Can Wear to the Office That Aren’t Dress Shoes

7 Dressy Men’s Shoes That Can Also Be Worn Casually

These Timeless Shoe Styles Are Essential for Every Woman’s Closet