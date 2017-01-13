More of the Best Men’s Shoes on the Street at Pitti Uomo

By / 2 hours ago
Street Style Pitti Uomo View Slideshow
Style on the streets of Florence.
Kuba Dabrowski

Today is the last day of Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy, the trade show for men’s clothing and accessory collections. While brands such as Baldini, Fausto Puglisi and Del Toro were showcased inside the three-day event, attendees took to the streets to show off more statement shoe styles.

In addition to some wild ensembles, athleisure looks continued to be seen, with noticeable shoe brands being Fila, Balenciaga, Vans and New Balance sneakers.

Related
The Top 5 Men's Shoe Trends for Fall 2017 From Pitti Uomo

Street Style Pitti UomoShoes on the streets of Florence. Kuba Dabrowski
Street Style Pitti UomoShoes on the streets of Florence. Kuba Dabrowski
Street Style Pitti UomoShoes on the streets of Florence. Kuba Dabrowski
Street Style Pitti UomoShoes on the streets of Florence. Kuba Dabrowski

Earlier this week, we spotted a continuous street-style theme in Florence featuring classic men’s shoe styles with a twist. Santoni’s two-toned monk-strap shoes and Prada’s derby shoes with platform soles were just two examples, and the trend continued throughout the week with more leather laceups.

Street Style Pitti UomoShoes on the streets of Florence. Kuba Dabrowski
Street Style Pitti UomoShoes on the streets of Florence. Kuba Dabrowski

Click through the gallery to see more street style from Pitti Uomo in Florence.

View Slideshow

Want more?

Shoe of the Day at Pitti Uomo: Soloviere’s Fox Fur Slip-Ons

The Best Men’s Street Style Shoes at Pitti Uomo in Florence

At Pitti Uomo Tommy Hilfiger Showed Velvet Sneakers for Fall

Gosha Rubchinskiy Debuts Fila Collab At Pitti Uomo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s