More of the Best Men’s Shoes on the Street at Pitti Uomo

Today is the last day of Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy, the trade show for men’s clothing and accessory collections. While brands such as Baldini, Fausto Puglisi and Del Toro were showcased inside the three-day event, attendees took to the streets to show off more statement shoe styles.
In addition to some wild ensembles, athleisure looks continued to be seen, with noticeable shoe brands being Fila, Balenciaga, Vans and New Balance sneakers.
Earlier this week, we spotted a continuous street-style theme in Florence featuring classic men’s shoe styles with a twist. Santoni’s two-toned monk-strap shoes and Prada’s derby shoes with platform soles were just two examples, and the trend continued throughout the week with more leather laceups.
Click through the gallery to see more street style from Pitti Uomo in Florence.
Want more?
Shoe of the Day at Pitti Uomo: Soloviere’s Fox Fur Slip-Ons
The Best Men’s Street Style Shoes at Pitti Uomo in Florence
At Pitti Uomo Tommy Hilfiger Showed Velvet Sneakers for Fall