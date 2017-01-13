More of the Best Men’s Shoes on the Street at Pitti Uomo

View Slideshow Style on the streets of Florence. Kuba Dabrowski

Today is the last day of Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy, the trade show for men’s clothing and accessory collections. While brands such as Baldini, Fausto Puglisi and Del Toro were showcased inside the three-day event, attendees took to the streets to show off more statement shoe styles.

In addition to some wild ensembles, athleisure looks continued to be seen, with noticeable shoe brands being Fila, Balenciaga, Vans and New Balance sneakers.

Shoes on the streets of Florence. Kuba Dabrowski

Earlier this week, we spotted a continuous street-style theme in Florence featuring classic men’s shoe styles with a twist. Santoni’s two-toned monk-strap shoes and Prada’s derby shoes with platform soles were just two examples, and the trend continued throughout the week with more leather laceups.

Click through the gallery to see more street style from Pitti Uomo in Florence.

