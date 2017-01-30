Giuseppe Zanotti Channels ‘Sexy,’ ‘Raw’ Collections in Latest Ad Campaign

Giuseppe Zanotti spring 2017 ads. Mario Sorrenti

Giuseppe Zanotti has tapped models Maartje Verhoef and Jordan Barrett for its new spring 2017 advertising campaign.

Shot by Mario Sorrenti, the colored images, which were styled by Carine Roitfeld, portray the models on a velvet sofa covered with plastic. The sleek attitude is enhanced by the simple backgrounds in saturated tones.

“My collections always have an element of the raw, sexy but urban mixed with the refined and the sophisticated,” said designer Giuseppe Zanotti. “It’s this balance that makes them very GZ.”

The advertising campaign put the focus on six women’s styles, including the “Angie” sparkling cage sandal and the “Clover” satin loafer with crystals details. Among the three new men’s designs showcased, the “Cooper” loafer features a side zipper and a rubber sole.

The images will debut in international fashion publications this month.

