Nineties Streetwear Label Fornarina Relaunches Under New Owners

Fornarina spring summer 2017 campaign. Courtesy Photo

Italian fashion label Fornarina is back and has a new advertising campaign to prove so. After a hiatus, the brand, which reached popularity in the Nineties, has released images showcasing its spring 2017 collection. Alongside the signature denim apparel and grungy layering come glitter covered sneakers in girly shades, such as pink and silver, and skater shoes embellished with velvet bows on the front — delivering a more feminine take.

Fornarina spring summer 2017 campaign. Courtesy of brand.

The streetwear brand has recently been acquired by Hong Kong–based Bright Fame Holdings, owned by People Group, which is a company with competencies in design, manufacturing and souring with a focus on handbags and accessories.

“We are excited by the opportunity to connect the Fornarina brand to a new savvy generation of consumers,” said People Group’s president Tina Liu, adding that the company intends to help the label “reach its full potential globally.”

Although an international drive is on the new owners’ agenda, Fornarina will remain an Italian label, still based in the region of Marche and led by Mauro Gabrielli, who has a long experience at the brand.

Fornarina spring summer 2017 campaign. Courtesy of brand.

Fornarina’s main focus will remain its core business of denim and footwear, but a further expansion into apparel is also expected to complete the brand’s offer in the future.