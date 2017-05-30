Duke of Cambridge Turns July Issue Cover Star

Prince William. REX

The Duke of Cambridge is the cover model of the July issue of British GQ, which hits newsstands June 1. The cover was photographed by Norman Jean Roy. Prince William was interviewed by Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s former spin doctor who now works as a journalist, broadcaster and mental heath campaigner.

The prince talks about topics pertaining to mental health as a part of the Heads Together initiative, created by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

This will be Prince William’s second time on the cover of a magazine in the space of a year. Last year, he appeared on the July cover of Attitude Magazine — a gay publication — where he was interviewed about his attitudes toward bullying.

As part of the @Heads_Together campaign, The Duke of Cambridge has been interviewed on mental health for the July edition of British GQ. The interview was conducted by mental health campaigner Alastair Campbell, who shares a common cause to tackle the taboo around mental health. His Royal Highness was photographed for the magazine with The Duchess, Prince George and Princess Charlotte by Norman Jean Roy at Kensington Palace in April. The full interview and photographs will be published in @britishgq later this week. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 29, 2017 at 2:36am PDT

Kensington Palace released images of the GQ cover as well as a black-and-white photograph featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, lounging on a grassy knoll on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

On Sunday, the duke attended the FA Cup final at Wembley stadium in London. He laid a wreath to commemorate the people who died in the Manchester bombing. His message said: “We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us. In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester.”