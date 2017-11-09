Jimmy Choo Disco Dances With Cara Delevingne

Jimmy Choo's "Shimmer in the Dark" campaign featuring Cara Delevingne Courtesy Photo

Jimmy Choo is ready to party ahead of the holidays.

The British footwear brand has released its latest campaign, as well as an accompanying film and editorial shoot called “Shimmer in the Dark,” featuring Cara Delevingne in full party gear.

Shot by Australian filmmaker Lorin Askill, the film follows the young model and actress as she walks on the streets of New York on her way to a night out, dressed in a red sequined slipdress and glitter Jimmy Choo ankle boots.

The accompanying shoot spotlights the brand’s latest festive cruise 2018 range, where creative director Sandra Choi designed a series of “dancing Choos,” inspired by disco, sparkle and the idea of dressing up for a special night out.

Key pieces include embellished strappy sandals, metallic pumps, mesh ankle boots and fur-trimmed brogues.

“This season isn’t about one look, it’s about the many ways a woman might dress up for a night on the city — but always with a playful allure. The shoot and film both perfectly capture the sense of anticipation and infectious energy that a night out can bring. It’s important for us to show the fun side of the brand, I just wanted to have a big celebration,” said Choi, adding that she was drawn to Delevingne’s fun-loving yet glamorous attitude, which personifies the collection.

To keep up with the new range’s party spirit, the brand hosted a cocktail at its Bond Street boutique, Wednesday night, to celebrate one of the most historical party venues in town, Annabel’s. Snippets from the new film starring Delevingne were projected on screens during the event, which drew the likes of Amber Le Bon, Lottie Moss, Alice Naylor-Leyland and Alexa Chung. Everyone made an effort to adhere to the dress code that suggested that guests bring a “touch of disco” to their outfits and gathered around the multi-colored dance floor.

“I want to be on that dance floor,” said Pierre Dennis, Jimmy Choo’s chief executive officer. “Usually brands celebrate new campaigns with formal dinners but we wanted to throw a real party and get people dancing.”

Dennis is in equally high spirits as he looks forward to the year ahead, “We have big projects coming up to develop the brand further, after being bought by Michael Kors. Our shareholders want to push ahead.”

Choi echoed his thoughts: “I’ve been here 21 years, so there’s always a burning question: ‘Isn’t she sick of it?’ But I’ve learned so much, I’ve been through it all and at the same time there’s still so much to do. There’s another chapter ahead.”