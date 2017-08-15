A First Look at Martha Hunt’s New Ad Campaign for Marc Fisher LTD

Model Martha Hunt stars in Marc Fisher LTD's new fall '17 ad campaign. Courtesy of brand

Martha Hunt stars in Marc Fisher LTD’s latest ad campaign, appearing in boot styles from the brand’s fall ’17 collection.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, who has previously been featured in campaigns for Juicy Couture, Miu Miu and other brands, goes pantless in two images from the shoot, highlighting Marc Fisher LTD’s product — and her leggy frame — while posing against a smoky gray background.

Martha Hunt in Marc Fisher LTD’s fall ’17 ad campaign. Courtesy of brand

In addition to the print shots starring Hunt, Marc Fisher LTD is rolling out a new video strategy to market its products. The brand — which holds shoe licenses for Ivanka Trump, Kendall + Kylie, Tommy Hilfiger and more — will feature videos in various digital advertising campaigns and on its social media platforms.

Martha Hunt in Marc Fisher LTD’s fall ’17 ad campaign. Courtesy of brand

The videos are intended to offer consumers a stylized look at the new collection. Some videos are formatted in a triptych layout and focus on specific looks, while others highlight key trends for fall, such as over-the-knee boots, providing viewers with style inspiration.

Shop Marc Fisher LTD’s entire fall ’17 collection, which features lace-up boots, studded booties and classic pumps, among other offerings, on the brand’s website. Also visit the site to view the video that accompanies Hunt’s new campaign.

Want more?

Martha Hunt Does the Summer Pool Slides Trend — And Hers Are Affordable

Q&A With Marc Fisher

This Is the New Face of Marc Fisher LTD