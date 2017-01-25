Christian Louboutin Does Buy Now, Wear Now Shoes for Viktor & Rolf

“We’ve known Christian Louboutin for a long time and he kindly helped us out with the shoes,” said Viktor Horsting, who co-designs Viktor & Rolf with Rolf Snoeren. “They’re such delicate dresses,” he continued, “and as he does such gorgeous heels, we thought a collaboration would fit really well.”

Said frocks, presented Wednesday in Paris, were an exercise in up-cycling and featured vintage cocktail and evening attire from various decades. These were taken apart and reinstated as collages, with repairs accentuated with golden thread. The concept was a nod to Japanese pottery technique, Kintsugi, whereby cracks and imperfections are highlighted in gold leaf, transforming the imperfect into a thing of beauty.  

The collaboration pumps, which came in red, black and nude with vintage style, almond-shaped toe, were a foray into see-now-buy-now. They were made available to purchase straight after the show on the Viktor & Rolf e-tail site. 

