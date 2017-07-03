Christian Dior Makes A Case For Dainty Heels & Chunky Oxfords On the Couture Catwalk

By / 12 mins ago
christian dior fall 2017 haute couture View Slideshow
Christian Dior fall '17 at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.
REX Shutterstock

Since taking the helm at Christian Dior, nary a skyscraper heel has walked Maria Grazia Chiuri’s runway. The latest haute couture collection for fall ’17, was no exception, with three very distinct shoe styles presented today.

Low and behold: house signature New look belted bar jackets or fit and flare coats were paired with chunky serrated-sole oxfords, some with belted and burnished uppers plus contrast lacing. The styling and silhouettes called to mind the WWI-era London scenes from the recent “Wonder Woman.” The hefty shoes were also done as a velvet boot, juxtaposed with wafting dresses.

Related
Kirsten Dunst Styled Her See-Through Dress With See-Through Heels at Rodarte's Show

christian dior fall 2017 haute couture Christian Dior fall ’17 at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. REX Shutterstock

Elsewhere, there were flat and clean-cut slip-on sandals, which gave eveningwear a casual élan.  Many show-goers also got the grounded memo, with front row types such as Jennifer Lawrence, Aymeline Valade and Karlie Kloss also wearing flat sandals and boots. A number of other guests — from Celine Dion to Kirsten Dunst, Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Olsen and Chiara Ferragni — went for straightforward black pointy pumps.

christian dior fall 2017 haute couture Christian Dior fall ’17 at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. REX Shutterstock

A low and curved demi-heel version (slightly higher than a kitten) was beaded and covered in textural materials to give a sense of occasion without adding a lot of height. It was a chic finishing touch that even Grazia Chiuri, herself, made a refined argument for, in all-black, as she took her bow.

Click through the gallery to see more runway styles.

christian dior fall 2017 haute couture Christian Dior fall ’17 at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. REX Shutterstock