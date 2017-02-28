The Top Shoes From Milan Fashion Week

marco de vincenzo ready to wear View Slideshow
Marco de Vincenzo fall '17 collection.
Milan Fashion Week was a shoe lover’s some kind of wonderful. The fall ’17 Prada and Gucci collection positively teemed with new footwear feats that dared to delight above all. Featuring furry mukluks and decked-out heels (feathers, bijoux) by Mrs. Prada, Alessandro Michele’s pearl-strapped Mary Jane bootines and crystal gobsmacked platform sandals, the presentations were a clear reminder that there are thankfully a few people in the upper echelons of fashion who still know how to have a little (or in this case, a whole lotta) fun.

An honorable mention must go out to Marco de Vincenzo’s fantastical and modern take on glitzed-up Italian footwear. And also to Paul Andrew, whose soaring reinterpretation of Salvatore Ferragamo’s famous F heel was something to behold.

To see who else made the cut, click through the gallery.

