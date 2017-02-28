The Top Shoes From Milan Fashion Week

View Slideshow Marco de Vincenzo fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Milan Fashion Week was a shoe lover’s some kind of wonderful. The fall ’17 Prada and Gucci collection positively teemed with new footwear feats that dared to delight above all. Featuring furry mukluks and decked-out heels (feathers, bijoux) by Mrs. Prada, Alessandro Michele’s pearl-strapped Mary Jane bootines and crystal gobsmacked platform sandals, the presentations were a clear reminder that there are thankfully a few people in the upper echelons of fashion who still know how to have a little (or in this case, a whole lotta) fun.

Gucci fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Gucci fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Gucci fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Prada fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Prada fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Prada fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

An honorable mention must go out to Marco de Vincenzo’s fantastical and modern take on glitzed-up Italian footwear. And also to Paul Andrew, whose soaring reinterpretation of Salvatore Ferragamo’s famous F heel was something to behold.

Marco de Vincenzo fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Salvatore Ferragamo fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

To see who else made the cut, click through the gallery.

