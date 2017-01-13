The Top 5 Men’s Shoe Trends for Fall 2017 From Pitti Uomo

Armando Cabral Courtesy of brand.

Now that the Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence, Italy, has wrapped up today, we’re taking a look at the major men’s shoe trends that dominated for fall 2017. While many of the brands experimented with classic styles, there was also new experimentation seen in both the sneaker and boot worlds.

For the top 5 shoe trends, read on:

Furs and Shearling

While furry shoes was a major trend last year, designers adopted shearling and fur materials this season in a more subtle way. At Soloviere, there was fox fur accents on supple suede slip-ons. Meanwhile, Alvaro Gonzalez debuted new desert boot styles, some lined with shearling.

Soloviere Courtesy of brand.

Luxe Hikers

Outdoorsy hiker shoes were first seen at London Fashion Week this season, where brands such as Christopher Shannon and Christopher Raeburn used performance-inspired shoes in their shows. At Pitti Uomo, it continued. Diemme released both suede and felt hiker boots. At Sutor Mantellassi, they were more dressy in burnished patina leathers.

Diemme boot seen at Pitti Uomo. Christian Allaire Elevated Sneakers

These aren’t your average, run-of-the-mill kicks. Labels amped up the must-have sneaker with new, high-end finishings. At Louis Leeman, there were velvet high-tops with speed lacing. At Armando Cabral, the leather low-tops were minimal but well-constructed. Del Toro introduced slip-on sneakers in muted corduroys. Armando Cabral Courtesy of brand.

Lug Soles

Chunky lug soles continue to hold their ground. We saw the look done in several interpretations this season. Italian brand Artselab, known for its architectural sneakers, debuted new boot styles with heavy-duty lug soles (nailed to the sole, no less). At Baldinini, classic penny loafers were given an exaggerated lug sole for a creeper-style look.

Baldinini lug sole loafer. Courtesy of brand. Whimsical Loafers

These aren’t your dad’s loafers. More-is-more treatments gave loafer styles a fun makeover. At Louis Leeman, there were tapestry fabrics and embroidery. At Del Toro, the brand’s classic smoking slippers were embroidered with Italian-inspired patchwork.