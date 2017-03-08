Top Trends From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

By / 1 min ago
alexander mcqueen fall 2017 shoes View Slideshow
Alexander McQueen fall '17 collection.
REX Shutterstock

As Paris Fashion Week wraps up today, running from March 1 through March 8, FN takes a look at the top trends for fall 2017 in shoes.

The Season of the Slouch
Stand up straight? Not this season. Scrunched boots in sumptuous materials are the new outfit makers, paired with both leggy and languid looks at Isabel Marant, Saint Laurent, Off-White and Maison Margiela.

Related
Roger Vivier Taps French Artist Jean-Paul Goude to Create a Film Featuring 100 Dancing Feet

off white fall 2017 shoesOff-White fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

That’s A Stretch
From knitted socks to spandex-backed leather and hosiery constructions, these were equal parts foundation garment and figure flaunter. As seen at Balenciaga, Rick Owens, Ann Demeulemeester, Balmain, and Olivier Theyskens.

balenciagaBalenciaga fall ’17 collection.

What’s Red & White?
Why, what isn’t this season? The shades of the season appeared both ways, either served piping hot or starkly cool. At Celine, who kickstarted the trend with mismatched shoes last season, Hermes, Kenzo, Haider Ackerman, Acne and Ellery.
hermes fall 2017 shoesHermes fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
Rise & Shine
Quirky heels and sparkly finishes were at once eye-catching and eccentric on everything from bold boots at Sonia Rykiel, Paco Rabanne, Miu Miu and Chanel to plucky pumps at Jacquemus, Dries Van Noten, Paule Ka and Rochas.miu miu fall 2017 shoes

Miu Miu fall ’17 collection.High Vamp
Concealed and hyper chic, it was a no toe-cleavage zone at Stella McCartney, Christian Dior, Chloe and Nina Ricci, where pumps took a covered-up high-collar approach, balanced by deep plunging throat lines.

stella mccartney fall 2017 shoesStella McCartney fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
 
Boot Attitude
It’s time to toughen up. Pick your preference: slashed combats such as those at Valentino, Miu Miu’s Yeti boots or even wrestling and motorcycle inspired styles at Christian Dior. Just add irreverent eveningwear.
valentino fall 2017 shoesValentino fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For more of the key footwear trends from Paris Fashion Week, click through the gallery.

View Slideshow

Want more?

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s