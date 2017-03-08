Top Trends From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

As Paris Fashion Week wraps up today, running from March 1 through March 8, FN takes a look at the top trends for fall 2017 in shoes.
The Season of the Slouch
Stand up straight? Not this season. Scrunched boots in sumptuous materials are the new outfit makers, paired with both leggy and languid looks at Isabel Marant, Saint Laurent, Off-White and Maison Margiela.
That’s A Stretch
From knitted socks to spandex-backed leather and hosiery constructions, these were equal parts foundation garment and figure flaunter. As seen at Balenciaga, Rick Owens, Ann Demeulemeester, Balmain, and Olivier Theyskens.
What’s Red & White?
Why, what isn’t this season? The shades of the season appeared both ways, either served piping hot or starkly cool. At Celine, who kickstarted the trend with mismatched shoes last season, Hermes, Kenzo, Haider Ackerman, Acne and Ellery.
Quirky heels and sparkly finishes were at once eye-catching and eccentric on everything from bold boots at Sonia Rykiel, Paco Rabanne, Miu Miu and Chanel to plucky pumps at Jacquemus, Dries Van Noten, Paule Ka and Rochas.
Miu Miu fall ’17 collection.High Vamp
Concealed and hyper chic, it was a no toe-cleavage zone at Stella McCartney, Christian Dior, Chloe and Nina Ricci, where pumps took a covered-up high-collar approach, balanced by deep plunging throat lines.
It’s time to toughen up. Pick your preference: slashed combats such as those at Valentino, Miu Miu’s Yeti boots or even wrestling and motorcycle inspired styles at Christian Dior. Just add irreverent eveningwear.
For more of the key footwear trends from Paris Fashion Week, click through the gallery.
