The Hottest Shoe Trends From London Fashion Week

London is often touted as the most experimental of the four fashion capitals, and this season, designers were bang on the money. Here are the six hottest trends to come out of the British city for fall ’17.

Baubles are back

When it comes to our feet, jewels and embellishments have been gaining ground for the past couple of seasons. Yes, where Balenciaga leads, the rest shall follow. (And if that’s not a proverb, it probably should be.) Baubles are back for fall, and Mulberry’s Johnny Coca nailed it with mismatched heirloom gems as if fashioned out of broken trinkets lifted from grandma’s jewelry box.

Mulberry fall 2017 REX Shutterstock

Slip into something more comfortable

Fashion’s love affair with the cocktail flat ain’t going anyplace anytime soon. Charlotte Olympia made saturated, color-pop slingbacks for Isa Arfen, while Erdem did interesting babouche style variants that were angular at the front and scalloped to the rear.

Erdem fall 2017. REX Shutterstock

Shine on

Christopher Kane’s holographic ankle booties were low of heel but high on impact. Malone Souliers’ rose gold Lurex mules delivered a ’70s disco vibe, and J.W. Anderson elevated his sneakers with a metallic flush, dip dying high-tops in burnished gold.

J.W. Anderson fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Rising up

If Marc Jacobs is New York’s platform king, then the Marques’ Almeida design duo just scooped the title for London with extreme ankle boots that matched the ready-to-wear. Elsewhere, Erdem’s luxe sandals looked to the Ottoman Empire, when women wore platforms to primp in the bathroom.

Marques’ Almeida fall 2017. REX Shutterstock

Winter whites

With pointy patent at Christopher Kane, directional, snubbed of toe at Mulberry and affordable luxury courtesy of Topshop’s polar white Western style numbers, the march of the white boot is most definitely nigh.

Topshop Unique fall 2017. REX Shutterstock

Velvet on the ground

A velvet boot or slipper is more usually the commitment-phobe’s way to buy into the fabric. Erdem, however, matched velvet boots to velvet gowns, both done in a richly patterned carpet motif. (See Charlotte Olympia’s Emilia Wickstead looks for a more minimalist take.)

Emilia Wickstead fall 2017. REX Shutterstock

