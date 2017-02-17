The Top 6 Women’s Shoe Trends From New York Fashion Week

View Slideshow Thom Browne's fall '17 New York Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock.

The most dominant and directional women’s shoe trend during New York Fashion Week, which started on Feb. 8 and wrapped up yesterday, was the statement slouch boot, seen at such brands as Victoria Beckham, Oscar de la Renta and Yeezy. On the more snug end of the spectrum, stretchy sock boots continued to be important for Phillip Lim, Alexander Wang and Lacoste.

Victoria Beckham fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Styles on the runway from the Yeezy Season 5 fall ’17 presentation at New York Fashion Week

Alexander Wang’s New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

The other key boot messages were Western-inflected (at Calvin Klein Collection, Proenza Schouler and Delpozo) or outdoorsy-inspired (at Coach, Altuzarra and Gypsy Sport).

Calvin Klein fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Gypsy Sport fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Velvet continues to play a key role, and this season it was accented with plush bows at Marchesa and Tome.

Rosie Assoulin fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

Novelty heel details displayed creative mite, with Rosie Assoulin’s furniture-style wood heels, Paul Andrew’s golden Brancusi style and Thom Browne’s brilliant ice-skate version leading the way.

Thom Browne’s fall ’17 New York Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock.

