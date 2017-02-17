The Top 6 Women’s Shoe Trends From New York Fashion Week

The most dominant and directional women’s shoe trend during New York Fashion Week, which started on Feb. 8 and wrapped up yesterday, was the statement slouch boot, seen at such brands as Victoria Beckham, Oscar de la Renta and Yeezy. On the more snug end of the spectrum, stretchy sock boots continued to be important for Phillip Lim, Alexander Wang and Lacoste.
The other key boot messages were Western-inflected (at Calvin Klein Collection, Proenza Schouler and Delpozo) or outdoorsy-inspired (at Coach, Altuzarra and Gypsy Sport).
Velvet continues to play a key role, and this season it was accented with plush bows at Marchesa and Tome.
Novelty heel details displayed creative mite, with Rosie Assoulin’s furniture-style wood heels, Paul Andrew’s golden Brancusi style and Thom Browne’s brilliant ice-skate version leading the way.
