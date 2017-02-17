The Top 6 Women’s Shoe Trends From New York Fashion Week

By / 11 mins ago
thom browne Ready To Wear fall View Slideshow
Thom Browne's fall '17 New York Fashion Week presentation.
REX Shutterstock.

The most dominant and directional women’s shoe trend during New York Fashion Week, which started on Feb. 8 and wrapped up yesterday, was the statement slouch boot, seen at such brands as Victoria Beckham, Oscar de la Renta and Yeezy. On the more snug end of the spectrum, stretchy sock boots continued to be important for Phillip Lim, Alexander Wang and Lacoste. 

Victoria Beckham Ready to Wear Fall 2017Victoria Beckham fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
yeezy season 5 nyfwStyles on the runway from the Yeezy Season 5 fall ’17 presentation at New York Fashion Week.
alexander wang ready to wear fall 2017Alexander Wang’s New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

The other key boot messages were Western-inflected (at Calvin Klein Collection, Proenza Schouler and Delpozo) or outdoorsy-inspired (at Coach, Altuzarra and Gypsy Sport).

Related
I Tried the 'Naked' Shoe Trend During New York Fashion Week -- And Here's What Happened

calvin kleinCalvin Klein fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
Gypsy Sport Ready to Wear Fall 2017Gypsy Sport fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Velvet continues to play a key role, and this season it was accented with plush bows at Marchesa and Tome. 

Rosie Assoulin Fall 2017Rosie Assoulin fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

Novelty heel details displayed creative mite, with Rosie Assoulin’s furniture-style wood heels, Paul Andrew’s golden Brancusi style and Thom Browne’s brilliant ice-skate version leading the way. 

thom browne Ready To Wear fall 2017Thom Browne’s fall ’17 New York Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock.

To see more of the trends, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Marc Jacobs’ Supersize Platforms and Slouchy Boots Take to New York’s Sidewalks

Street Style at New York Fashion Week: Cool Boots Reign Supreme

Blake Lively Masterfully Mixes Prints During New York Fashion Week

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s