Top 20 Shoes For Fall ’17 From New York Fashion Week

It was another diverse season for footwear at New York Fashion Week, which ran from Feb. 9–16, and designers who chose to forge their own path rather than jump on trends fared best.

Case in point: Joseph Altuzarra, whose tall combat boots hit all the right notes (chunky sole, extreme proportions, liberal hardware) for fall ’17.

Other standouts included Victoria Beckham’s footwear collection debut, word of which Footwear News broke exclusively, and Raf Simons experimental heels for his much-buzzed premiere Calvin Klein collection.

Speaking of the new, Tanya Taylor introduced a whimsical collaboration with emerging Italian shoe brand Coliac on painterly moto and block-heel lace-up boots. And Rosie Assoulin also tried her hand at shoes — hers came with carved wooden heels inspired by furniture.

Superb color choices also scored high, with Sies Marjan, Oscar de la Renta and 3.1 Phillip Lim applying an inspired palette of brights to footwear.

