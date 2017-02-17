Top 20 Shoes For Fall ’17 From New York Fashion Week

By / 37 mins ago
Calvin Klein Fall 2017 View Slideshow
Calvin Klein fall '17 collection.
REX Shutterstock.

It was another diverse season for footwear at New York Fashion Week, which ran from Feb. 9–16, and designers who chose to forge their own path rather than jump on trends fared best.

Case in point: Joseph Altuzarra, whose tall combat boots hit all the right notes (chunky sole, extreme proportions, liberal hardware) for fall ’17.

Related
The Dramatic Style Evolution of Marc Jacobs and His Muse Lil' Kim at NYFW Over the Years

altuzarraAltuzarra fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Other standouts included Victoria Beckham’s footwear collection debut, word of which Footwear News broke exclusively, and Raf Simons experimental heels for his much-buzzed premiere Calvin Klein collection.

calvin kleinCalvin Klein fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Speaking of the new, Tanya Taylor introduced a whimsical collaboration with emerging Italian shoe brand Coliac on painterly moto and block-heel lace-up boots. And Rosie Assoulin also tried her hand at shoes — hers came with carved wooden heels inspired by furniture.

Tanya Taylor fall '17 collectionTanya Taylor fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Superb color choices also scored high, with Sies Marjan, Oscar de la Renta and 3.1 Phillip Lim applying an inspired palette of brights to footwear.

oscar de la rentaOscar de la Renta fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Click through to see who else scored high at New York Fashion Week Fall ’17.

View Slideshow

Want more?

The Top 6 Women’s Shoe Trends From New York Fashion Week

I Tried the ‘Naked’ Shoe Trend During New York Fashion Week — And Here’s What Happened

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s