A Look at Tabitha Simmons’ Fall 2017 Artisanal Shoes

View Slideshow Tabitha Simmons fall '17 collection. Courtesy of brand

“I’d been reading ‘War and Peace,’ ” said designer Tabitha Simmons on the genesis of her fall collection. “[The] starting point was something very masculine but done in a very feminine way.”

Tabitha Simmons fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

Her collection, shown Sunday in Paris, recalled military regalia and featured ornate gold brocade and embellished, sculptural high-back pumps that came cinched at the ankle with grosgrain ribbon. She expanded the idea into a woven silk motif, created by a seventh generation English silk mill that once produced opulent, fabric-clad interiors for royal coaches. “Because we are ­­­British, I love using old artisan companies,” she added, “it’s really important to me.”

Tabitha Simmons fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

Other key silhouettes were unusual mule-style booties with a lace underlay and velvet slides, which featured grosgrain ribbon bows. More casual models catching buyers’ attention were workboots, elevated via brogue-style detailing.

Tabitha Simmons fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

Simmons recently made her modeling debut in Milan at Dolce & Gabbana’s fall ‘17 show, during which fellow shoe designer Charlotte Olympia also walked. “As I was checking up [on] the lineup of models,” said Simmons, who keeps her hand in styling the Dolce show, “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m No. 97,’ so I had to go and join the queue myself. It just goes to prove that it’s never too late for anything.”

