11 Slouch Boots to Get You On-Trend for This Fall

View Slideshow Stuart Weitzman booties Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

For this fall, one shoe trend has emerged above the rest: slouch boots, which appeared on nearly every designer runway, from Michael Kors to Marc Jacobs to Isabel Marant.

The style that grabbed the most attention was Saint Laurent’s crystal-embellished boot — there is already a waitlist for the $8,000 shoes.

Saint Laurent fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

But there is no shortage of other slouch boots options on the market. Saint Laurent itself sent a slew of other styles down the runway, including an all-black leather boot that Kendall Jenner has already stepped out in.

Another label to fully embrace the style is Stuart Weitzman. The brand, a celebrity favorite, offers slouch boots in an on-trend bright red colorway, in addition to the classic black, as well as a silver that calls back to the Saint Laurent style.

Stuart Weitzman slouch boots. Courtesy of brand

More affordable brands are also offering slouch boots. Steve Madden is selling it in a number of colorways — including the biggest shoe color of summer, white — and is offering both a slouch boot on a stiletto heel and a more architectural take on the trend. High-street retailers, such as Zara and Topshop, have their own versions of slouch boots, too.

Zara slouch boots. Courtesy of Zara

Click here to see more slouchy styles and where to buy them.

Want more?

Rick Owens Offers Up Men’s Slouch Boots for Spring 2018

A Sneak Peek at Chanel’s Red Slouch Boots, Christian Louboutin’s Lead Role and More News From Paris

Saint Laurent Unveils Artfully Slouched Boots for Fall 2017