Shoe of the Day at Pitti Uomo: Baldinini’s Loafer Meets a Creeper Sole

Baldinini lug sole loafer. Courtesy of brand.

From timeless dress shoes to experimental sneakers, we’re highlighting the top men’s shoe moments from the Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence this week.

Day 1

Baldinini took classics to a whole new level for fall ’17. The Italian-based brand focused on chunky creeper soles this season, adding them onto more conservetive dress silhouettes like penny loafers and lace-ups. But the best part? The lug soles are made in a lightweight construction, meaning you get the clunky look without feeling like you’re wearing bricks.

