Shoe of the Day at Pitti Uomo: Baldinini’s Loafer Meets a Creeper Sole

From timeless dress shoes to experimental sneakers, we’re highlighting the top men’s shoe moments from the Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence this week.
Day 1
Baldinini took classics to a whole new level for fall ’17. The Italian-based brand focused on chunky creeper soles this season, adding them onto more conservetive dress silhouettes like penny loafers and lace-ups. But the best part? The lug soles are made in a lightweight construction, meaning you get the clunky look without feeling like you’re wearing bricks.
