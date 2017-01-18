Shoe of the Day Paris Men’s Fashion Week: Balenciaga’s Triple-S Sneakers

Balenciaga fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Now that the bigwig luxury houses are showing at Paris Fashion Week this week, we’re taking a look at the standout men’s styles to hit the fall ’17 runways.

Day 1

Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia showed his interpretation of corporate fashion at Paris Fashion Week today. The fall ’17 collection included tailored workwear items such as topcoats and suits, but were worn in a cool, more streetwear-influenced way. Suits paired with sneakers, for one, offered new interpretations of Balenciaga’s Triple-S style. They were colorful and purposely distressed — perfect for running to the office.