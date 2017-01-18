Shoe of the Day Paris Men’s Fashion Week: Balenciaga’s Triple-S Sneakers

Balenciaga fall '17 collection.
Balenciaga fall '17 collection.
Now that the bigwig luxury houses are showing at Paris Fashion Week this week, we’re taking a look at the standout men’s styles to hit the fall ’17 runways.

Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia showed his interpretation of corporate fashion at Paris Fashion Week today. The fall ’17 collection included tailored workwear items such as topcoats and suits, but were worn in a cool, more streetwear-influenced way. Suits paired with sneakers, for one, offered new interpretations of Balenciaga’s Triple-S style. They were colorful and purposely distressed — perfect for running to the office.

