Top Shoe Collaborations at London Fashion Week

London’s designers have always been a collaborative bunch, and fall ’17 saw some fantastic hookups that were truly inspired.

This is the second season that Christopher Kane has climbed into bed (so to speak) with Crocs. The designer upped the luxe factor and sent out some seriously extravagant affairs that were trimmed with mink. “Super-expensive,” he said with a laugh backstage, “but that’s OK, too.”

Roksanda Ilincic joined forces with Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt of Malone Souliers, and the result was a match made in heaven. Slouchy ankle-length boots and tall versions alike came with jaunty color-block, striped heels. The shades reflected Ilincic’s ready-to-wear palette with its Dadaist inspiration.

She’s previously collaborated with Paul Andrew, but this season, Mary Katrantzou’s footwear was created by men’s label Louis Leeman. The pointy mules with diamante buckles and ladylike bows were part fairy princess, part silver-screen siren. They also paved the way for Leeman’s womenswear debut two days later.

As for Roland Mouret, he teamed up with fellow Frenchman Christian Louboutin. Mouret, who celebrates his 20th anniversary this year, is renowned for the form-flattering silhouettes of his gowns. Joining forces with a shoemaker who does the same for the pins was a perfect fit.

