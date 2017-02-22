Top Shoe Collaborations at London Fashion Week

By / 13 mins ago
mary katrantzou View Slideshow
Mary Katrantzou and Louis Leeman collaboration fall 2017.
REX Shutterstock

London’s designers have always been a collaborative bunch, and fall ’17 saw some fantastic hookups that were truly inspired.

This is the second season that Christopher Kane has climbed into bed (so to speak) with Crocs. The designer upped the luxe factor and sent out some seriously extravagant affairs that were trimmed with mink. “Super-expensive,” he said with a laugh backstage, “but that’s OK, too.”

Related
Street Style at London Fashion Week Fall 2017

Christopher Kane ready to wear fall 2017Christopher Kane fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Roksanda Ilincic joined forces with Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt of Malone Souliers, and the result was a match made in heaven. Slouchy ankle-length boots and tall versions alike came with jaunty color-block, striped heels. The shades reflected Ilincic’s ready-to-wear palette with its Dadaist inspiration.  

roksanda top shoes london fashion weekRoksanda striped heels. REX Shutterstock

She’s previously collaborated with Paul Andrew, but this season, Mary Katrantzou’s footwear was created by men’s label Louis Leeman. The pointy mules with diamante buckles and ladylike bows were part fairy princess, part silver-screen siren. They also paved the way for Leeman’s womenswear debut two days later.

Mary Katrantzou craziest shoes london fashion weekMary Katrantzou fall 2017. REX Shutterstock

As for Roland Mouret, he teamed up with fellow Frenchman Christian Louboutin. Mouret, who celebrates his 20th anniversary this year, is renowned for the form-flattering silhouettes of his gowns. Joining forces with a shoemaker who does the same for the pins was a perfect fit.

Roland Mouret Ready to Wear Fall 2017Roland Mouret fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

To view more, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Shoe of the Day at London Fashion Week: Christopher Kane’s Sponge-Trimmed Pumps

Burberry Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear at London Fashion Week

Sophia Webster Fall 2017 at London Fashion Week

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s