Santoni’s Mink-Lined Interiors Let Feet Go Commando With Impunity

Detail of Santoni's fall '17 collection. Courtesy of Stephanie Hirschmiller.

Santoni’s fall 2017 men’s presentation today at Milan Fashion Week offered a resolutely urban take on contemporary craftsmanship with luxurious mink linings, hand painting techniques and creeper soles.

The label’s classic eveningwear featured blacks and dark navies in patent treatments, plus a signature monk strap done with an Astrakhan upper and hand painted crocodile leather strap.

Santoni fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of Stephanie Hirschmiller.

More day-inflected models including Oxford-style double monk straps, showcased a heavier, thicker sole than of late and came in palettes of blue and brown, the gradient patterns highlighting Santoni’s tradition of hand painting its skins.

Crocodile stamped leather came with grosgrain laces to whimsical effect and there was also a creeper style boot that did away with laces altogether and came secured with functional elastic inserts instead. Sneaker hybrids had rubber soles and polished uppers.

Santoni fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of Stephanie Hirschmiller.

Santoni amped up the luxe factor by introducing mink-lined interiors — naturally odor-neutralizing — so feet can go commando with impunity. Otherwise it infuses its insoles with carbon particles which have the same purpose.

For added theatrical effect, (lest mink-lined monk straps should not prove quite enough), guests entered the presentation via a corridor installation where styles were displayed protruding from beneath swathes of curtain as if the wearers were hidden from view with nothing to distinguish them but their shoes.

Santoni fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of Stephanie Hirschmiller.

