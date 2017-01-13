London Streetwear Brand Cottweiler Teams Up With Reebok for a Tech-y Line

Reebok x Cottweiler men's capsule collection Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok and London-based streetwear brand Cottweiler are back at it again. The two labels, who have collaborated in past seasons, joined forces once again for a men’s capsule collection, shown during the Pitti Uomo trade show Thursday in Florence, Italy.

Held at the Museo Marino Marini, the immersive — but brief — presentation saw models wearing athletic ready-to-wear, including neoprene sports jackets, plastic PVC shirts and nylon gym shorts. Meanwhile, the collection included two sneaker styles — a lace-up runner with chunky rubber sole, and a tight sock-fit sneaker with chunky soles (each offered in black or white colorways).

This isn’t the first time an athletic brand collaborated on shoes at Pitti Uomo this season (the crossover between performance wear and fashion looks is increasing trending). On Jan. 11, Under Armour collaborated with Tim Coppens on a series of Fat Tire boots, which were buckled and had chunky rubber soles inspired by — yes — tires.

Last week, Cottweiler showed its latest men’s collection during London Fashion Week. The footwear collection included techy trail running-inspired sneakers, with unexpected details like seafoam green soles.