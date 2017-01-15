Prada Gets Groovy With a ’70s-Inspired Collection That Included Fur Moccasins

View Slideshow Prada fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

New neutrals was the key message at Prada this season. For the Italian label’s fall ’17 men’s collection today at Milan Fashion Week, which included pre-fall women’s looks as well, designer Miuccia Prada sent out an earthy, textural collection that took cues from both the 1970s and western elements. It particularly included a strong lineup of brown looks, which extended down to the fur-covered moccasins and wallaby shoes.

While the main themes have been regurgitated time and again by fashion designers, Prada once again found a way to make it fresh. The 1970s-style corduroys were reimagined in sharp-cut suits, and patchwork knits were done in cool, chunky sweaters. Meanwhile, western influences like animal hides were done on sleek trenches and pouch bags. Talk about a chic rodeo.

Prada fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Prada fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Among the footwear highlights: different uses of fur appeared throughout, too. There was fur tassels on classic penny loafers. Slip-on moccasins were completely covered in patchwork furs, as were wallabies with gum soles.

Prada fall ’17 collection.

Prada fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

The rugged men’s shoes were juxtaposed against crystal-embellished women’s heels. The satin pumps were embellished and styled with alpaca wool socks. (It wouldn’t be a Prada show without something a little out of left field, and crystals did the trick). But of course, there was fur sandals for her, too.

Prada fall ’17 collection.

Prada fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

