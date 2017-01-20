Pierre Hardy Fall 2017 Melds Classic Styles With Sportswear

View Slideshow Pierre Hardy winter '17 collection. Courtesy of brand

Pierre Hardy has always drawn influence from the worlds of design and architecture. For men’s fall 2017 at Paris Fashion Week, it was the “constructionist dandy” that took center stage this week. The collection represented a pairing of these two elements. “The dandy is very classic and proper,” Hardy said, “but there is also something very clean and modernist about it with all the graphic lines.”

“Archi can mean either architect or Archibald,” he added mischievously, referring to the new “Archi” family, constituting a derby and a Chelsea boot. “The other thing circulating was the idea of fusion or hybridization — mixing two types of shoes or boots together.”

Case in point: The Archi derby featured Velcro closures borrowed from the sportswear world, and both models bore Hardy’s signature “cube-perspective” serrated rubber undersole. The hybrid notion was also evident in a new iteration of his label’s Twin Perfo derby brogues with their diagonal cut, taken a step further via a new bicolor treatment.

Hardy’s signature Comet Treck sneaker underwent a futuristic transformation with a neoprene net coated in a metallic film. The Slider skate shoe came with club stripes on white leather but was also elevated for evening with a tactile velvet fabrication.

New for fall was a boot version with a double sole. “We changed the silhouette as you need more volume for winter,” he explained. “This is a real winter sneaker; it makes you feel stronger.”

