Acrobatic Dancers Modeled Paul Smith's Paul By Paul Smith Fall 2017 Collection

By / 27 mins ago
Paul by Paul Smith fall '17 collection.
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD.

Paul Smith bypassed a traditional runway format today for his fall ’17 Paul by Paul Smith presentation, shown during Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy on Jan. 11. Instead, the designer showcased a series of athleisure looks on acrobatic dancers, who performed gravity-defying choreography.

While its ready-to-wear included water-resistant anoraks and puffy down vests, the brand — which serves as the diffusion line for Paul Smith — paired the looks with less-athletic ponyhair sneakers. Black leather low-tops also rounded out the new shoe collection.

In between dance sets, Smith himself walked showgoers through the collection. More brands are embracing this athletic inspiration for fall. At London Fashion Week, for instance, Christopher Shannon styled his collection with outdoorsy Hi-tech hiker boots.

 

