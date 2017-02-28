Shoe of the Day Paris Fashion Week: Saint Laurent’s Ruched Boots

Saint Laurent Fall '17. REX Shutterstock

Day 1 (Feb. 28)

There’s a ruched boot — and then there’s a Saint Laurent ruched boot. Anthony Vaccarello souped up this season staple with a glittering crystalized version that flashed with frosted fire and sparkled with every step. Not only will these bad boys light up a room, they’ll light up a stadium.

Saint Laurent fall ’17. di Felizzano/REX/Shutterstock

Saint Laurent fall ’17. WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Saint Laurent fall ’17. WWD/REX/Shutterstock

