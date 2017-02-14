How Oscar de la Renta’s New Designers Took the House One Sharp Step Forward

The page has officially been turned. After a tumultuous period upon the passing of house founder Oscar de la Renta in 2014 and creative director Peter Copping’s short-circuited tenure, newly minted designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia (who worked under de la Renta) boldly took the house forward, one sharp stiletto step at a time.
The choice to show New York’s most high-brow, establishment collection immediately following the much-buzzed Monse label was a stroke of genius. Though appealing to two very different personas — one more polished swan, the other channeling punk pirate, Kim and Garcia’s knack for modernizing both archetypes was impressive.
For the Monse portion, an ankle-belted point toe was carried over from last season. Their footwear designer Mariela Montiel updated the offering with herringbone thigh-high boots.
The Act II was Oscar Nouveau. Revitalized (read: irreverently cropped, or fur skirted) petticoat ball gowns, bejeweled velvet frocks dropping off the shoulder and voluminous, bright car coats were paired with a pristine lineup of metallic and black patent pointed stilettos. Shoe designer Daniel Lawler did them in both a asymmetrical strappy sandal and straightforward pump.

 It’s not an Oscar show without a wow moment. This season it can courtesy of tall black evening boots that were crammed with crystal, signaling a new way to make an entrance.
Oscar de la Renta Fall 2017 Oscar de la Renta Fall 2017. REX Shutterstock
