How Oscar de la Renta’s New Designers Took the House One Sharp Step Forward

The page has officially been turned. After a tumultuous period upon the passing of house founder Oscar de la Renta in 2014 and creative director Peter Copping’s short-circuited tenure, newly minted designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia (who worked under de la Renta) boldly took the house forward, one sharp stiletto step at a time.
The choice to show New York’s most high-brow, establishment collection immediately following the much-buzzed Monse label was a stroke of genius. Though appealing to two very different personas — one more polished swan, the other channeling punk pirate, Kim and Garcia’s knack for modernizing both archetypes was impressive.
For the Monse portion, an ankle-belted point toe was carried over from last season. Their footwear designer Mariela Montiel updated the offering with herringbone thigh-high boots.
The Act II was Oscar Nouveau. Revitalized (read: irreverently cropped, or fur skirted) petticoat ball gowns, bejeweled velvet frocks dropping off the shoulder and voluminous, bright car coats were paired with a pristine lineup of metallic and black patent pointed stilettos. Shoe designer Daniel Lawler did them in both a asymmetrical strappy sandal and straightforward pump.
It’s not an Oscar show without a wow moment. This season it can courtesy of tall black evening boots that were crammed with crystal, signaling a new way to make an entrance.
REX Shutterstock
Click through to see more from Monse and Oscar de la Renta.
Want more?
Shoe of the Day at New York Fashion Week: Tibi’s Crushed Velvet Pumps
Tanya Taylor Shows Unexpected Shoe Collaboration at NewYork Fashion Week
Self-Portrait’s Collaboration With Robert Clergerie Debuts at New York Fashion Week
Victoria Beckham Will Unveil a Full Shoe Collection at New York Fashion Week