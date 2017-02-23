N°21 Shows Retro Heels With Paste Jewelry and Pearls for Fall 2017

View Slideshow N°21 fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Retro heels pinned with granny’s paste jewelry and glass pearls appears to be an early fall ’17 trend, as seen at Mulberry, Mary Katrantzou and Gucci last weekend during London Fashion Week and also at N°21 to charming effect on Wednesday at Milan Fashion Week.

Designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua, master of the eye-candy shoe, sent out multiple jewel and cosmetic-toned takes on one style this season: knotted satin bow high-heel sandals. While on paper (or screen, as it were), that might sound a bit overly precious, a thick heel and men’s ribbed socks tipped the look slightly tomboyish. Ditto the collegiate-chic runway pieces such as varsity and field jackets, plus school sweaters shrugged off the shoulder just so.

The collection was inspired by Italian actress Anna Magnani (who won an Oscar in the ’50s for “The Rose Tattoo”) and her quest to capture the American Dream. Turns out arch Italian glamour and stateside sportif do go hand in hand.

