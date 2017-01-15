Moncler Took Its Show to the Extreme With Mountain Climber Looks and Hiking Boots

By / 2 hours ago
Moncler fall '17 collection View Slideshow
Moncler fall '17 collection.
REX Shutterstock.

Moncler models braved the snow during its fall ’17 men’s show at Milan Fashion Week today. The skiwear brand put together an extensive set for its latest show, covering the floors and installed trees with fake snow. Meanwhile, the collection paired hiker boots with multiple takes on its signature puffer jackets.

Moncler fall '17 collection.Moncler fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

The label styled its outerwear to the extreme here, covering the quilted coats with artfully-placed bungee chord cages. Models proceeded to walk the snow trails in packs, ropes connecting them together in linear formations. Luckily, their gripped lug soles and thick wool socks helped them navigate the snowy weather conditions.

Related
Shoe of the Day at Milan Fashion Week: Dsquared2's Crystal Hiker Boots

Moncler fall '17 collectionMoncler fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.
Moncler fall '17 collectionMoncler fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

This isn’t the first time that Moncler took its show to the extreme. For its spring ’17 collection, it also put together a theatrical, outdoorsy set for its camp counselor-themed presentation.

Moncler fall '17 collectionMoncler fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

For more looks from the collection, click through the gallery.

View Slideshow

Want more Milan Fashion Week coverage?

Jimmy Choo’s Fall 2017 Men’s Collection Ticked All The Trend Boxes

Moschino Embraced a Campy Military-on-Acid Theme

Versace Debuted Bold Basketball Kicks That Sneakerheads Will Love

Tod’s Shearling-Lined Shoes Are Colorful and Cozy

Marni’s Cartoonishly-Chunky Sneakers Will Give Your Ankles a Work Out

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s