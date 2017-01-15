Moncler Took Its Show to the Extreme With Mountain Climber Looks and Hiking Boots

Moncler models braved the snow during its fall ’17 men’s show at Milan Fashion Week today. The skiwear brand put together an extensive set for its latest show, covering the floors and installed trees with fake snow. Meanwhile, the collection paired hiker boots with multiple takes on its signature puffer jackets.
The label styled its outerwear to the extreme here, covering the quilted coats with artfully-placed bungee chord cages. Models proceeded to walk the snow trails in packs, ropes connecting them together in linear formations. Luckily, their gripped lug soles and thick wool socks helped them navigate the snowy weather conditions.
This isn’t the first time that Moncler took its show to the extreme. For its spring ’17 collection, it also put together a theatrical, outdoorsy set for its camp counselor-themed presentation.
For more looks from the collection, click through the gallery.
Want more Milan Fashion Week coverage?
Jimmy Choo’s Fall 2017 Men’s Collection Ticked All The Trend Boxes
Moschino Embraced a Campy Military-on-Acid Theme
Versace Debuted Bold Basketball Kicks That Sneakerheads Will Love
Tod’s Shearling-Lined Shoes Are Colorful and Cozy
Marni’s Cartoonishly-Chunky Sneakers Will Give Your Ankles a Work Out