Joshua Sanders Creative Director Vittorio Cordella Microwaved Fabric for His Fall ’17 Sneakers

By / 6 mins ago
Joshua Sanders Fall 2017 Milan Fashion View Slideshow
Joshua Sanders fall '17 collection.
REX Shutterstock

Newsflash: There is no Joshua Sanders. Those big-bowed sneakers you’ve likely spotted on the street-style set are actually the work of brand creative director and founder Vittorio Cordella. For fall ’17, the tongue-in-cheek maximalist applied his witty whims to other categories besides kicks, which were presented during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

Joshua Sanders Fall 2017 Milan Fashion Week Joshua Sanders fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Penny loafers came pillowed in fluffy fur, while flat mules featured silk-covered stress balls at the toe. “I try to take classics and reinvent them to have fun, unexpected elements,” Cordella said. Even his own bow sneakers he deemed due for a revamp, or reheat, in this case. “I microwaved the fabric to destroy it and give a different texture. I’m not precious with my work; it’s about experimentation.” 

Joshua Sanders Fall 2017 Milan Fashion Week Joshua Sanders fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
Joshua Sanders Fall 2017 Milan Fashion Week Joshua Sanders fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
Joshua Sanders Fall 2017 Milan Fashion Week Joshua Sanders fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more from the Joshua Sanders collection.

View Slideshow

Want more?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s