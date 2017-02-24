Joshua Sanders Creative Director Vittorio Cordella Microwaved Fabric for His Fall ’17 Sneakers

View Slideshow Joshua Sanders fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Newsflash: There is no Joshua Sanders. Those big-bowed sneakers you’ve likely spotted on the street-style set are actually the work of brand creative director and founder Vittorio Cordella. For fall ’17, the tongue-in-cheek maximalist applied his witty whims to other categories besides kicks, which were presented during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

Penny loafers came pillowed in fluffy fur, while flat mules featured silk-covered stress balls at the toe. “I try to take classics and reinvent them to have fun, unexpected elements,” Cordella said. Even his own bow sneakers he deemed due for a revamp, or reheat, in this case. “I microwaved the fabric to destroy it and give a different texture. I’m not precious with my work; it’s about experimentation.”

