Gypsy Sport’s Energetic Show Was All About Love and Unity

Gypsy Sport fall '17 collection.

Gypsy Sport’s Rio Uribe is one of fashion’s most unique up-and-comers. The designer, who won the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund in 2015, debuted his energetic new coed collection today at New York Fashion Week, which embraced the idea of love and unity for all people during divisive political times (“Fashion Stands With Planned Parenthood” pins were also given out at the show).

Before the show, the designer took to a microphone to share his inspiration.

“It’s a celebration of life and all of the different types of people that are here,” said Uribe. “I don’t want anyone who is gay, Muslim, disabled, mentally ill, a war veteran, a drug addict or runaway to be on the street, just because someone isn’t willing to give them a chance.”

Uribe enlisted a diverse roster of too-cool-for-school models to showcase his fall ’17 collection.

Busker-style drumming served as the music. The clothing focused in on a DIY aesthetic, where materials were stitched together to make sweaters. Nylon tent materials were refashioned into dramatic flowing anouraks. There was colorful camouflage and tie-dye prints galore, and crushed velvet shirt-dresses. Patchwork buttons saying “One Love” appeared on sleeves.

One couldn’t miss the shoes either.

Lug sole boots were buckled and hefty. Brogues and lace-ups had mega platform soles. Uribe even showed his version of water shoes that had rubber soles and seemed, somehow, cool — especially worn with ruffled fishnet socks.

