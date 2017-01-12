Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Launches Superstar Anniversary Limited Edition Sneaker

Golden Goose's event at Florence’s Stazione Leopolda. Giovanni Giannoni

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand celebrated the 10th anniversary of its iconic Superstar sneaker Tuesday with a live performance at Florence’s Stazione Leopolda held during the 91st edition of menswear trade show Pitti Uomo.

The Venetian brand re-created a black-and-gold moonlike environment in which professional skaters performed flips and spins on four giant pipes. An engaging video showcasing Golden Goose’s high-end craftsmanship and artisanal approach was streamed during the performance.

During the event, the brand unveiled a deluxe capsule collection of 1,000 pairs of special Supestar sneakers, which will be sold to Golden Goose’s most loyal retailers.

Signed and number by hand, each pair, crafted from white leather, shows golden foil-embossed graphics and comes with exclusive skateboarding-inspired packaging. The box includes a first-aid kit, golden tape for shoe repairing, a brush, a shoehorn and sandpaper to treat the board.

In addition, the 10th anniversary capsule includes a biker jacket, a sweatshirt, T-shirts and a robe, as well as the Landed Edition, which consists of seven Superstar sneakers embellished with glitter on both the upper and the back.

