Paris Jackson, Carine Roitfeld Sit Front Row at the Givenchy Show

The Givenchy show this morning at Paris Men’s Fashion week saw some familiar faces. Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, an aspiring model and actress, sat front row and posed for a selfie with former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld.
“Carine you slay my entire existence” Paris Jackson captioned an Instagram of the two.
Also on hand was former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams, who wore sneakers paired with dress pants and a black pea coat.
Paris-based fashion stylist Catherine Baba and New York performer and nightlife personality LadyFag came dressed to kill.
Roitfeld also mingled with singer Carla Bruni Sarkozy, wife of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.
