Paris Jackson, Carine Roitfeld Sit Front Row at the Givenchy Show

By / 24 mins ago
Paris Jackson Carine Roitfeld Givenchy
Paris Jackson (left) with Carine Roitfeld at the Givenchy show.
REX Shutterstock

The Givenchy show this morning at Paris Men’s Fashion week saw some familiar faces. Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, an aspiring model and actress, sat front row and posed for a selfie with former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld.

“Carine you slay my entire existence” Paris Jackson captioned an Instagram of the two.

carine you slay my entire existence 😘

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

Paris Jackson sits front row at the Givenchy men’s show in Paris. REX Shutterstock

Also on hand was former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams, who wore sneakers paired with dress pants and a black pea coat.

Jessie Williams sitting front row at Givenchy.Jessie Williams sitting front row at Givenchy. REX Shutterstock

Paris-based fashion stylist Catherine Baba and New York performer and nightlife personality LadyFag came dressed to kill.

Catherine Baba and LadyFag front row at Givenchy.Catherine Baba and LadyFag front row at Givenchy. REX Shutterstock

Roitfeld also mingled with singer Carla Bruni Sarkozy, wife of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Carine Roitfeld and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy sit front row.Carine Roitfeld and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy sit front row. REX Shutterstock

