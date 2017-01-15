Giuseppe Zanotti Showed High-Tops Inspired by the Spray Job on His Aston Martin Car

View Slideshow Giuseppe Zanotti fall 2017 collection. Courtesy of brand

For fall 2017, Giuseppe Zanotti blended old and new. Twin inspirations proved the oriental influences prevalent in Europe in the 1900s alongside cutting edge contemporary treatments — not least a spray paint technique borrowed from the automobile industry.

Old world China came through in rich embroideries on tasseled smoking slippers and luxe velvet versions embellished with a pair of Swarovski encrusted phoenixes. It was during the 1900s that The European nobility began traveling extensively to China and returned with troves of souvenirs and a taste for the exotic, Zanotti noted. It was a real case of “east meets west,” he said, “I mixed these two worlds, taking the story from last century and moved it to this one.”

The label’s mainstay elevated sneakers showcased a plethora of innovations in both fabrication and technique. There were tessellated weaves of velvet and suede, stamped rubberized leathers and neoprenes with a surface texture resembling studs.

Stand out black velvet runners came with contrast color soles in shades that recalled precious jewels. The body was created in traditional velvet while the soles were sprayed with a special manmade version — velvet in a can.

Also on display were prototype high-tops where the spray-on velvet had been applied in neon color pop shades. Zanotti revealed that he got the idea when his Aston Martin car was having a new paint job.

New season take on the designer’s signature footwear accessories were buckles wrought in gold with accents of Swarovski crystal to look like the grills worn on a blinged up set of teeth sported by his label’s U.S. rapper fans.

“The wealthier you are, the more gold you can have,” he said of the grills trend, “and if you’re really wealthy you have diamonds,” he laughed.

