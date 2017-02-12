Victoria Beckham Debuts New Shoe Collection on Runway

View Slideshow Victoria Beckham fall '17 collection at New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

She’s known for her sinewy dressing, but now, Victoria Beckham has her sights set on the shoe world.

As reported exclusively by Footwear News on Friday, the designer showed two styles today from her first full-scale shoe collection on the runway for fall ’17 at New York Fashion Week. As per usual, her husband David Beckham and their merry band of children were front row.

Victoria Beckham fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

The two styles, a sturdy covered wedge atop a tall boot in slouched leather and sharp matte patent pointed flats with chrome buckling , were done in what show notes described as “gentleman’s club” palette of oxblood, black, navy and white.

Victoria Beckham fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Given the fluid layers and louche menswear spirit of the collection, they were an elevated an assertive finishing touch.

Click through to see more Victoria Beckham styles from her fall 2017 New York Fashion Week presentation.

Want More?

Lacoste’s Futuristic Fall Collection Still References ’90s Grunge Style

Kylie Jenner Sizzles in New Chain-Link Dress With Sofia Richie at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

Kate Spade Makes Floral and Leopard Work Together For Fall

What Fashion Wears When It’s Snowing During NYFW

Naomi Campbell Wore Fuzzy Heels in La Perla’s Fall ’17 Runway Show

Kanye West Will Show Yeezy Season 5 at New York Fashion Week

Paris Hilton Brings to Life ‘Stars Are Blind’ in Barely There Shiny Crop Top and Soaring Pumps at NYFW