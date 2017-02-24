Tod’s Fall 2017 Loafers With Plush Fur Are Meant to Make You Enjoy Walking

View Slideshow Tod's fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

A more leisurely lifestyle and love of the outdoors inspired Tod’s fall ’17 collection, shown during Milan Fashion Week today.

Show notes indicated that the simple pleasure of walking was the starting point for the line, overseen by an in-house design team.

Shoes reflected this attitude, with signature loafers covered in plush fur and shearling. There were also creeper moccasins and boots, their soles inspired by old work shoes. Double-T moccasins and boots had a horsey feel, with the latter including spats. Pops of red were prevalent throughout — on both shoes and apparel — and gave the collection new relevance. There were also laceup hikers, which captured the collection’s urbane escapist mood and have turned out to be a big trend this season.