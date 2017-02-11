Tibi’s Crinkled Velvet Demi-Pumps at NYFW Are Something to Behold

View Slideshow Tibi fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Designer Amy Smilovic’s sharp demi-pumps came in crinkled velvet and were something to behold. Done in loud ’80s shades of hot pink, aqua and emerald, the affect was jolting. There was also a cool version done in blue oxford shirting.

To further add pep to a collection centered around deconstructed menswear elements, there were also equally bright aqua satin boots with sloping acrylic heels. They made the look.

Tibi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Tibi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Elsewhere, satin strappy stilettos, paired with slippery sheer hosiery, were less dynamic, though they gave languid dresses and pants a certain swish.

Tibi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Tibi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Tibi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Tibi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more looks from the runway at Tibi’s fall 2017 New York Fashion Week presentation.

Want More?

Lacoste’s Futuristic Fall Collection Still References ’90s Grunge Style

Kylie Jenner Sizzles in New Chain-Link Dress With Sofia Richie at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

Kate Spade Makes Floral and Leopard Work Together For Fall

What Fashion Wears When It’s Snowing During NYFW

Naomi Campbell Wore Fuzzy Heels in La Perla’s Fall ’17 Runway Show

Kanye West Will Show Yeezy Season 5 at New York Fashion Week

Paris Hilton Brings to Life ‘Stars Are Blind’ in Barely There Shiny Crop Top and Soaring Pumps at NYFW