Sniffie Shows Luxury Dogwear Inspired by Real Trends At London Fashion Week

Sniffie fall 2017 collection shown at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Kicking off London Fashion Week, ready-to-wear brand Sniffie presented its debut collection at the London Town Hall Hotel. Sniffie is unique in that it doesn’t create womenswear or menswear — it is a dog-only luxury retailer.

Having worked with luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Victoria Beckham, Sniffie founder Caroline Roberts is well-versed in making quality pieces that are relevant with trends. Sniffie aims to create its clothing using exquisite fabrics and prints and to reflect expert craftsmanship, treating its dog clothing with the same respect designers have toward human ready-to-wear.

Pomeranians, whippets and French bulldogs were amongst the diverse array of models at the presentation. The clothing the pups modeled was not too different from human styles for this season — denim jackets, neon green laced overalls bomber jackets and houndstooth capes were some highlights. Each dog model was escorted on leash by a person in an accompanying outfit to show the human inspiration for each style.

A tan French bulldog wore a camouflage bomber jacket alongside a man in the same style jacket over black trousers and white sneakers.

The same bulldog wore a black top with a graphic pattern next to a man in classic Converse sneakers.

Sniffie fall 2017 collection shown at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

A black pug and a woman wore matching red and black Houndstooth capes. The woman paired hers with black sneakers.

Sniffie fall 2017 collection shown at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

A Pomeranian wore a green top with gold accents that matched gold spikes on the heels on his walker’s T-strap pumps.

Sniffie fall 2017 collection shown at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

A curly-haired canine showcased an orange bomber jacket. His walker paired her matching piece with bow-topped loafers.

Sniffie fall 2017 collection shown at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

The collection ranges from £69 ($92) to £179.

While Sniffie may seem excessive to some, Roberts believes there is a market for luxury dogwear. Following the London Fashion Week show, she told The Telegraph that existing dog clothing is of poor quality and too childish. She said, “You don’t buy your kids clothes if you’re not happy with what they look like.”

Want more?

7 Pairs of Matching Dog and Human Shoes

Dogs in Fashion: From the Pets of Style Icons to the Furry Friends of Designers

Shop Dog-Themed Shoes on National Dog Day