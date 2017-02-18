Simone Rocha’s Shaggy Heels Were Like Perspex Armor for the Feet

View Slideshow Simone Rocha fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For fall ’17, Simone Rocha took notions of armor, camouflage and the great outdoors and transported them into the grand, gilded interior of London’s Lancaster House today at London Fashion Week.

Pumps came with overblown furry toes and exaggerated Perspex casing around the heels as if to protect them.

Simone Rocha fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Birkenstock-type sandals were partially obscured with shaggy embellishments like the beard of a goat. While elsewhere, platforms had extended toes resembling hooves.

But before the anti-fur brigade takes up arms, we can happily report that every last bit of fluff was faux.

Simone Rocha fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

The overblown silhouettes of the shoes perfectly mirrored the cocooning proportions of Rocha’s ready–to–wear.

“This season I wanted to elevate my signatures,” the designer explained backstage, “and bring all of the elements of the collection into the footwear as well.”

Click to see more photos of Simone Rocha’s fall 2017 London Fashion Week presentation.

Want More From London Fashion Week?

Moth and Dragonfly Motifs Take Flight for Roberta Einer at London Fashion Week

Vivienne Westwood Makes a Comeback to London Fashion Week Men’s With a Rebellious Co-Ed Show

Burberry to Stage Henry Moore Exhibition During London Fashion Week

The Boots at J.W. Anderson Were Part Park Avenue, Part Warrior Princess