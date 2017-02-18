The Boots at J.W. Anderson Were Part Park Avenue, Part Warrior Princess

View Slideshow J.W. Anderson fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Typically off-key and oh so J.W. Anderson, footwear at the designer’s fall ’17 show today in London was the perfect marriage of street and sass.

Styles served both to complement the oft-earthy, ’70s inflected looks and toughen them up where required.

Square-toed white shoe boots had the look of a sneaker with their exaggerated eyelets and oversize suede laces, while actual high-tops in tan-colored suede had been dip-dyed in gold paint.

There was also a pair of sandals embellished with giant crystals like the setting of an engagement ring.

But it was those kick ass, black boots that stole the show.

Two styles, one zipped at the front with extended sole resembling an arrow, and the other, a gladiator hybrid with ladylike bows going up the leg — part Park Avenue, part warrior princess.

