Etro Shows Shoes You Might Wear on a Himalayan Trek for Fall 2017

By / 1 hour ago
etro ready to wear fall 2017 View Slideshow
Etro fall '17 collection.
REX Shutterstock
The exploration-themed fall ’17 collection at Etro came complete with high-fashion spins on hiking boots — a major trend this season.
Designer Veronica Etro’s versions had a nomadic, East Asian spirit, fused with her signature luxe bohemian style. Imagine if Anita Pallenberg had decided to climb Mount Everest and — well, you get the picture. The trek-ready footwear, which debuted today at Milan Fashion Week, came in Himalayan-inspired felt and supple suede versions, lined in shearling with silk ribbon ties replacing standard cord lacing. All that was missing was a Sherpa for this chic summit.
etro ready to wear fall 2017 Etro fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
etro ready to wear fall 2017 Etro fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
To view the full collection, click through the gallery.
Want more?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s