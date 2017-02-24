Etro Shows Shoes You Might Wear on a Himalayan Trek for Fall 2017

The exploration-themed fall ’17 collection at Etro came complete with high-fashion spins on hiking boots — a major trend this season.
Designer Veronica Etro’s versions had a nomadic, East Asian spirit, fused with her signature luxe bohemian style. Imagine if Anita Pallenberg had decided to climb Mount Everest and — well, you get the picture. The trek-ready footwear, which debuted today at Milan Fashion Week, came in Himalayan-inspired felt and supple suede versions, lined in shearling with silk ribbon ties replacing standard cord lacing. All that was missing was a Sherpa for this chic summit.
REX Shutterstock
REX Shutterstock
