Etro Shows Shoes You Might Wear on a Himalayan Trek for Fall 2017

Designer Veronica Etro’s versions had a nomadic, East Asian spirit, fused with her signature luxe bohemian style. Imagine if Anita Pallenberg had decided to climb Mount Everest and — well, you get the picture. The trek-ready footwear, which debuted today at Milan Fashion Week , came in Himalayan-inspired felt and supple suede versions, lined in shearling with silk ribbon ties replacing standard cord lacing. All that was missing was a Sherpa for this chic summit.