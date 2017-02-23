Emilio Pucci’s Fall 2017 Fringe Sandals Are Perfect for the Dance Floor

View Slideshow Emilio Pucci fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Massimo Giorgetti’s fall ’17 collection for Emilio Pucci , which showed at Milan Fashion Week today, marked a return to the house’s maximalist DNA, with zesty, acid brights, psychedelic prints and more fringe than you could shake a stick at.

Shoes were similarly endowed and sandals, too, came with exaggerated fringes. However, the fact that they were styled with black opaque tights gave them a contemporary feel. They’ll be great for throwing shapes on the dance floor, but you’d do well to keep clear of any form of moving stairway or elevator door.

There were also boots which came in patterns that matched those of the ready-to-wear (and the runway) with oversize circular zip pulls done in diamanté.