Christian Dior’s New Paris Boutique Features Tracey Emin Neon Artwork

A Tracey Emin neon piece in the Avenue Montaigne shop. Courtesy of brand

To mark the arrival of the spring-summer 2017 collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut for the house, Dior is opening a string of pop-up stores around the world alongside installations in a selection of key concept store locations. The first pop-up bowed Saturday, in Los Angeles, and that was followed Monday by a shop in Paris at 44 Avenue Montaigne — perfect timing for the start of Paris Fashion Week.

The Christian Dior pop-up shop on Avenue Montaigne in Paris. Courtesy of brand

The Paris boutique, just a few steps from the house’s historic headquarters, is decorated in those signature white and gray shades alongside a vibrant neon artwork by Tracey Emin featuring the legend “SHOULD LOVE LAST,” written in the manner of the feminist artist’s own handwriting. The work is a perfect complement to Dior’s spring ’17 “We should all be feminists” manifesto T-shirts and, of course, those new classic pumps with their silk embroidered “J’adior” ribbon.

The Dior pop-up shop in Los Angeles. Courtesy of brand

Other ephemeral stores in Japan, Dubai, Seoul, Singapore, Beijing and Shanghai will follow, along with special projects with concept stores including Colette in Paris and The Webster in New York featuring Polaroids and exclusive videos by the French photographer Maripol. They were shot backstage at Dior’s spring ’17 show.

Said Chiuri, “For me, Maripol, an American from France, is synonymous with a world that has always fascinated me: She’s worked with incredible artists like Fiorucci, Madonna, Keith Haring, Basquiat and Blondie in the melting pot of talent and desire that was New York’s Studio 54. I feel a bond of friendship and affection with her. That’s why I asked her to take my first official portrait for Dior and why I wanted her at my side to capture the emotions of my first show. Her unconventional gaze, full of love and passion, perfectly renders that feminine complexity I want to convey.”