The Craziest Fall 2017 Shoes From Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Dsquared2 Fall 2017
Dsquared2 fall '17 collection.
REX Shutterstock

With Milan Men’s Fashion Week wrapping up today, we’re taking a look at some of the most daring men’s shoes that hit the runways. Though the season overall proved to be simpler and more sophisticated than past editions, a few labels offered experimental footwear styles to try.

Of course, Prada led the pack with its furry assortment of moccasins. The show explored a 1970s theme, combining brown corduroy suits with patchwork fur shoes.

Prada fall '17 collection.Prada fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

At Fendi, fur appeared on slide sandals. The shoes were colorful and bold, with some of them spelling out colors or the Fendi logo.

Fendi fall '17 collection.Fendi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Dean and Dan Caten of Dsquared2 took the hiker trend to new heights. The bulky styles were embellished with crystals, and had metal clasps that looked like bear traps.

Dsquared2 Fall 2017 Collection ShoesDsquared2 fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Marni collaborated with shoe designer Achilles Ion Gabriel on a series of oversized clunky sneakers. They were almost cartoonish in their size, which suited the eclectic theme.

Marni fall '17 collection.Marni fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Dolce & Gabbana continued its quirky shoe message with a variety of styles. There were tacky-chic sneakers covered in crystals and graffiti writing, fur house slippers, embellished smoking slippers.

Dolce & Gabbana fall '17 collection.Dolce & Gabbana fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of the craziest shoes from the fall ’17 runways at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

