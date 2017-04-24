Why Red Is Fashion’s Hottest Hue Right Now

View Slideshow Models Sofia Stitchkin and Nneoma Anosike Rodolfo Martinez

Who isn’t seeing red, these days?

Accordingly to the fall ’17 collections, there is no escaping scarlet, with designers feeling the heat this fall, applying powerful shades of red to equally strong shoes silhouettes.

For the latest cover of Footwear News, shot by photographer Rodolfo Martinez, we explored how this fiery hue is being interpreted head to toe, drawing parallels between the punch of lacquer red lipstick and matching Jimmy Choo patent pumps. Or how the graphic straps of Christian Louboutin’s heel play off a catty slash of red eyeliner. Indeed, the beauty word is experiencing its own red revival, and like footwear, finding new and unexpected ways to embrace the bold color. On this story, makeup artist Robert Huitron was charged with giving the classic makeup signature a boundary-pushing about face on models Sofia Stitchkin and Nneoma Anosike.

Jeremy Scott glitter platforms. On Sofia: Delfina Delettrez earrings and ring. On Nneoma: Ariel Gordon earrings. Rodolfo Martinez

Other unexpected applications included Francesco Russo’s metallic open-toe sandal with a PVC strap, which paired with an equally high-shine lip finish and engine red mascara to sizzling affect. Or the vermillion richness of Oscar de la Renta’s crushed velvet stiletto with an equally multifaceted pout.

Oscar de la Renta crushed velvet pump. Wolford pearl-embellished hosiery.

Jeremy Scott’s kinky glittered platforms called to mind ’70s disco and coordinated well with of-the-era lip gloss and apple-red nails by manicurist Holly Falcone.

Manolo Blahnik’s Maysale mules in tweed, first introduced in in tribute to Marge Simpson in 1991, demanded cartoonish blush worn high on the cheekbones and practically painted on mouth.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale mid-heel mules. Miansai Earrings. Rodolfo Martinez

And Pierre Hardy’s bowed block heels — the stuff of childhood shoe fantasies all grown up — just had to be captured with ruby red lips dusted in sparkle.

